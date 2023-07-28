The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded Enterprise a $287,762 Community Development Block Grant for new park and playground equipment.
A local match of $95,921 is needed, which Annabelle Eaton, a member of the Enterprise Recreation Committee, said is mostly in place. A large chunk of that came from a $50,000 donation from Virginia Hoffman, a former Enterprise resident, whose children enjoyed the park when they were growing up.
The park improvement project was first announced in May 2022, with initial plans of completing it in three phases. However, they revised their plans when they submitted for the CDBG.
“We tried to write grants and stuff, but everybody said no because we weren't a large municipality,” she said.
The city clerk learned about the CDBG grant, “That’s what got the whole ball rolling,” Eaton said.
The grant application packet included letters of support from House Representative Scott Hill, parents, and children who drew pictures and wrote what they wanted to see at the new park.
“Their pictures are amazing,” she said. “I went to pick them up when we were applying for this grant, and I was bawling, they were just so sweet. (They wrote), ‘Thank you for thinking of us. Thank you for making my playground safer for us … .”
Now, with the donations and the grant, the city can move forward with all the plans at once. Eaton said the next step is to do a presentation to the city and put out for bids.
“The whole project is to upgrade the city park … adding new pieces of equipment and taking out old broken down,” Eaton said. “We're going to put in a new merry-go-round. We're going to do two different ziplines that are connected so the kids can race and then we're going to do one big huge play structure for the kiddos. We’re going to make it all (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible. It’s just going to be a great big park update, which is going to be wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.