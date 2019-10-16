‘Empire Falls’ premiers Friday

The Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989.
It was one of the pivotal acts of the late 20th century because after the wall separating East and West Germany came down, the USSR began to dissolve.
Just a month later, in December 1989, the new U.S. President George H.W. Bush met with Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, at a conference in Malta.
It was a dramatic time and the right way to tell it was in a play, said Marlin Fitzwater, Abilene native, playwright and press secretary to two presidents from 1983 to 1993. Fitzwater was at Bush’s side at the conference and throughout his presidency.
His play, “Empires Fall,” will receive its world premiere Friday evening at Great Plains Theatre to start the theater’s 25th season.
The play will be presented at 7:30 Friday, Saturday and Oct. 24, 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, and Oct. 23 and 27.
There were enormous changes that took place with Gorbachev coming to full power, said Fitzwater who was impressed with Gorbachev’s personal courage in allowing Germany, Poland and other states to control their own destinies.
One of the things that impressed Fitzwater most, though, was the personal relationship that developed between Bush and Gorbachev, most of which developed in private, he said.
“I really needed to find a way to tell people about the relationship,” Fitzwater said in a phone interview last week.
“How do I write about these two men who changed the world? The play allows me to do it.”
It would have an impressive cast of characters: Lech Walesa and the Solidarity movement in Poland, Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan, as well as Bush and Gobachev.
Fitzwater had written books, essays and short stories, but never a play.
“I did all the research but didn’t know the technical aspects of writing a play,” he said.
He partnered with Robert Lawson, a playwright at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire and they wrote “Empires Fall.”
Fitzwater showed the script to the director of Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. who asked if he could produce it as a staged reading in 2001. The reading seemed like a full play to the playwright, who has said it was one of the proudest moments of his life. A reading has been staged at least one other time.
The GPT production will be, for the first time, fully staged with costumes and sets.
Director Mitchell Aiello, also GPT associate artistic director, shares writing credits.
The first act is the fall of the Berlin Wall leading up to the Malta conference, Aiello said.
“Act II we get into a little bit of an absurdist world that we call The Statuary,” he said.
In The Statuary, historical figures and famous people get statues or monuments built for them or plaques with their name on it — or lose them.
“It’s where all of those are built or, if the historical figure has lost significance, it gets torn down,” Aiello said, so figures real, such as Lenin, and fictional can be brought in to make their points.
The cast of eight plays 19 characters, the wives of Gorbachev and Bush, reporters, even Fitzwater.
Layne Roate, a familiar face at GPT and the other associate artistic director plays Bush. Billy Eric Robinson, new to GPT, plays Gorbachev.
Each of the two acts will open with a multimedia video of what was happening in the world at the time and they close with a conversation between the two main characters.
The video will give the context for what else was happening in the world 30 years ago, Aiello said.
“Multimedia is the way the world saw what was going on,” Fitzwater said.
It was fun, Aiello said, to research and put the videos together, since he is too young to have lived through those times.
The set references some of the games popular then, he said.
“I’ve put it in a world of games,” Aiello said. “A lot of times we compare our lives to a puzzle. We’ve got to put everything together. With our show, the poster is a chessboard. The stage floor is painted like a big chessboard. Chess was so important to them at the time.”
The wall in The Statuary is painted like a Tetris game, he said. The computer game was introduced by a Russian in 1985.
