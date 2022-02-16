For Emmanual Church’s Senior Pastor Gordon McClure, the 2022 Escape Rooms and Fiesta focuses on one goal — to create a chance for people to spread the word of God and do acts of kindnesses.
From Thursday to Saturday, people can enjoy two themed escape rooms with Saturday having the additional Fiesta. The events hope to raise money for the Emmanuel Church Missions Scholarship Fund.
“We had a large donor begin probably about three years ago,” McClure said. “We did a series of missions and he just felt moved to make a large donation of $17,000 to start a fund that people could apply for if they’re going on a mission trip to help defray their costs.”
The church allows any adults outside and inside the church to apply for the scholarship to help with both international and domestic missions.
“It really empowered us to send our people on a mission trip, because we believe if they go on a mission trip then they have a real passion and desire to help participate in and support missions,” McClure said.
Currently, Emmanuel Church is planning two mission trips in Mexico and the Appalachians. The mission trip to Mexico will allow families to stay in the United States while crossing the border each day to complete their work. For the Appalachian mission, volunteers can help spread the word of God to the impoverished in the area and work on people’s homes.
For the 2022 escape rooms, the church planned one based on Mexico and another on Africa. Groups of people and families can sign up for their 45 minute slot before the event and on Saturday families can enjoy the indoor Fiesta with activities for children.
“(We) just invite the community and to just come in and have some fun, have some good food, enjoy the escape rooms,” McClure said. “Basically, we’re the benefactors because we get to see some people out on missions trips and they can share Jesus with the world.”
For more information about the escape rooms and Fiesta, people can visit the Emmanuel Church Facebook to find out how to sign up for a slot.
