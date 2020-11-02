Kansas law gives the Dickinson County health officer the authority to make decisions regarding the health of the entire community.
Those powers are granted by state statute. Thus, the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration the commission first approved back in March has no bearing on those powers.
However, the disaster declaration does give the county access to resources —including COVID testing supplies, personal protective equipment and fi-nancial assistance like the $3.6 million in SPARKS money used to help schools and government entities with their COVID reimbursement and re-sponse.
“Being under a disaster declaration has absolutely nothing to do with the county health officer,” said Dickinson County Emergency Management (EM) Director Chancy Smith.
“It gives him no power at all. He has all the power he needs to do his job every day of the week without a disaster declaration in place,” Smith said. “He could have walked into a business a year ago and said ‘You’re closed be-cause of X,Y, Z’.”
Smith met with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday during work/study session to explain what the emergency declaration entails.
Smith said he has heard public comments erroneously stating that the emergency declaration gives County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes the authority to issue health orders and the emergency declaration needs to “go away.”
“There are reasons for the declaration and why we need it and it has noth-ing to do with our health officer,” Smith said.
Disaster
declaration process
Dickinson County has declared a number of emergency disasters over the years prior to COVID-19 with the most recent in May 2019 for flooding.
As EM director, Smith has the authority to verbally declare an emergency disaster by calling the state emergency operation center and telling them to put Dickinson County in a disaster declaration due to tornado, flooding, pandemic or whatever.
The urgency in declaring an emergency is necessary to get resources — typi-cally police, fire and EMS responders to conduct search and rescue.
“Local resources quickly become overwhelmed. They don’t have enough people to do it and we need help,” Smith explained.
Within the next 24 hours, the commission chairman can make the declara-tion official for seven days starting at the time Smith made the call, but the entire board of county commissioners (all three) can set the disaster decla-ration for as long as they want or indefinitely, Smith said.
Currently, there’s no termination date for the COVID-19 declaration because it allows the county to access aid and any needed help.
“Say a small business needs some help and they’re trying to get loans and grants from the SBA (Small Business Association),” he said. “You can do that under a disaster declaration, otherwise, it’s difficult to get that money.”
All 105 Kansas counties and all four tribal nations have declared a COVID-emergency disaster.
Coronavirus relief help
Since March when the declaration was first issued, Dickinson County has re-ceived COVID testing supplies and other equipment from the Kansas De-partment of Health and Environment; along with personal protective equipment including gloves, gowns, masks and N95 masks.
“We provided all the schools over 5,000 masks apiece at the beginning of the school year from the state, given to us under the disaster declaration,” Smith said.
The county has also received help with contact tracing, necessary when a person tests positive for the virus and people who have been in close con-tact must be notified.
Without the COVID emergency declaration, the county would not have qualified for $3.6 million in SPARKS (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) funding which has gone to all county cities (that asked for money) and school districts.
If Dickinson County were to do as some are suggesting and terminate the declaration, that would end outside help, Smith said.
“By stopping the disaster declaration that says we no longer need assistance to deal with COVID-19 and any related events from COVID-19,” Smith said. “That shuts off the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) money right then. Any money you’ve spent has to stop at that point. Basi-cally, it’s saying everything is fine.”
Other
considerations
In a typical disaster situation, the declaration allows responders to work and get the job done, Smith said.
“It opens up hours for contractors, linemen, gas people to come in when the power grid is down and lets them work more hours in a day,” he said.
A declaration also provides tort liability protection to responders so they cannot be sued for any action taken while trying to rescue victims.
Smith did note that tort liability protection is the only area where the emer-gency declaration includes the health officer.
“He’s given the same protection as any other responder,” Smith said.
A disaster declaration also allows the court system to make needed adjust-ments, Smith said. The right to a “speedy trial” usually cannot be waived, but the Kansas Supreme Court was able to waive the rule when courts could not be in session earlier this year.
“They were able to say ‘We’ll make an exception and get this person a trial when we can’,” Smith said. “Of course, that’s a case by case thing.”
Group decision
Since much of the outcry against the county health officer has to do with claims that he’s making decisions on his own, Smith said that is not true. Every action that’s been taken has involved a number of people examining and weighing options.
The decision makers include the three county commissioners, Lynn Peter-son, Ron Roller and Craig Chamberlin; John Hultgren, health department di-rector; Brad Homman, county administrator; Dr. Holmes and Smith.
“We’re collaboratively working on this. Working together to try and make the best decisions to get our community back to normal.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
