Over 150 people have signed a petition that is being circulated in Abilene, objecting to the vacation of a portion of Southwest Second Street, Elm Street and alleyway around Flint Hills Grain.
A public hearing on the vacation will be held at the Abilene City Commission meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the Abilene Public Library.
Safety issues and beautification of the area were two reasons given for the vacation request by Flint Hills Grain.
Allison Forsyth, grain merchandiser with Flint Hills Grain, agreed that the road is highly traveled.
“We want to vacate that street not only for the safety of our truck traffic but also the community people that travel that road. There is a lot of traffic that flies through this area faster than what they should. We just want to prevent any accidents from happening.”
Hank Royer said the safety argument is “totally bogus.”
“Are they have problems in the alley too?” he asked.
Royer said petitioners are saying they will be inconvenienced by the vacation of the streets.
He said state law says that commissioners have to make a finding that “the public will suffer no loss or inconvenience. They have to make that finding.”
Royer said a request to vacate Elm Street in 2015 was unanimously rejected by the then seated city commission. A portion of Elm Street south of Southwest Second Street, which didn’t cross the railroad tracks, was vacated.
Although Forsyth said there are no future plans to expand, Royer said expansion is possible.
“They don’t respect boundaries. They already built that one building on a platted street. They have expansion dreams,” he said.
“Part of the reason why we bought those houses (along those streets) and cleared that lot was to not only help beautify the area but to put a barrier between us and the houses further on down the block. There are not current plans in works to expand on that empty lot.”
Royer said he uses Elm and Second streets hundreds of times each year.
“That is our sole route either to south of town or out of town,” Royer said. “Those petitions say that.
“Traveling south on Elm and east on Southwest Second Street does allow us to avoid the traffic congestion and large dip in First Street, and also to avoid the First Street stoplight. It would clearly be inconvenient to me to require that my traffic route be changed onto what would then be a further congested First Street,” he wrote in his letter to the city commission.
Royer also said his neighborhood is constantly exposed to the grain dust and other pollutants that travel from that site.
“City records will confirm there have been numerous complaints filed against this organization and its predecessor at this site, and those claims have been verified by state and city officials,” Royer wrote.
Forsyth said dust filters have been installed.
“We did update our dust system and it has been put into place and it is working,” she said.
Royer said that filters have worked “incrementally” better.
“But every time they go through an expansion, we go through a pollution situation until they are forced to get the equipment up to standards. This is the fifth time they have gone through an expansion. For over 10 years we have endured grain dust and the dirt, the pollution from their driveway.”
The Flint Hills Grain headquarters is in Omaha, Neb.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@Abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.