The Elks will hold their 17th annual free Christmas dinner from 3 until 6 p.m. Christmas Day at the Elks Lodge at 417 NW Fourth St. in Abilene.
The meal is free to the public. People are welcome to gather their friends and family and join the Elks Club at the lodge for a free meal that will include turkey and all the fixings.
Delivery is also available for those who are unable to make it to the free dinner. People who would like their dinner delivered are welcome to call Kenny at 785-479-0588
People who would like to volunteer to help with the dinner or to donate desserts or other goodies are also welcome to contact Kenny at that same number.
