Abilene Elks Lodge #1675 awarded the H.O.P.E. Center a $5,400 grant to assist the agency to continue to aid the community and surrounding areas during the impact of COVD-19.
The Elks Lodge recognized that the H.O.P.E. Center has done an excellent job in helping those in need who have struggled financially due to the negative impact that the pandemic has had on their lives.
Thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s generosity along with the local Elks Lodge, the grant was awarded to The H.O.P.E. Center to continue its mission in supporting Abilene and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.