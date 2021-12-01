Elf — The Musical is the final hit musical of the 27th Main stage Season of Reprise at Great Plains Theatre opening this week. Great Plains Theatre in Abilene, Kansas is proud to present this family-friendly, silly, and Christmas-filled show based on the classic Holiday film opening on Friday, December 3rd.
Show Dates and Times:
In person, live show dates
December 3-5, 8-12, & 15-19
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows at 7:30pm
Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday Shows at 2:00pm
Tickets are on sale now at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263 - 4574. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed. Contact the office with any questions. Limited seating available. - 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410
Production team:
Director/Choreographer - Melissa Ford
Music Director - Susie Jolink
Assistant Choreographer/Dance Captain - Laura Park
Stage Manager - Maddie Padilla
Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Artistic/Education Director - Mitchell Aiello
Assistant Stage Manager/Theatre Associate - Ethan Badders
Lighting Design - Kent Buess
Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations
Properties Master - Jean Wohler
Cast:
Buddy the Elf - Mitchell Aiello
Jovie - Lauren Morgan
Walter - Gavin Carnahan
Emily - Kirsten Nicole Myers
Michael - Nolan Hall
Deb & Others - Gabi Shook
Chadwick & Others - Graeme Morrison
Matthews & Others - Mekhi Holloway
Santa & Others - Mitchell Hardy
Sara & Others - Laura Park
Manager - Michael Robinson
Greenway - Ethan Badders
Mrs. Claus & Others - Tara Dulohery
Charlotte & Others - Lela Campbell
Charlie & Others - Jacobi Robinson
Tiara & Others - Margaret Campbell
Boy - Ethan Hall
Swing - Makenzie Hall
About the show:
Celebrate the holidays with everybody’s favorite oversized elf! This energetic musical based on the classic Christmas film will have you pouring syrup all over your spaghetti this year. “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?!” The would-be elf, Buddy, is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
Notes and Additions from the Artistic Director
The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, is ecstatic to be able to share this hilarious and silly show live on the GPT stage. He states, “Elf - The Musical is the perfect way to celebrate the Holidays and join us for the joy of Christmas cheer. I simply cannot wait to get back up on stage as the iconic oversized Elf, Buddy. It is an honor to lead in this show of wonderful people and share inspiration with our youth members and community by sharing this character’s infectious positivity. Our out-of-town, professional actors, alongside a familiar face or two, are absolutely sensational in the largest Holiday show ever. Our cast, crew, and production team have worked incredibly hard to create the GPT version of the classic Christmas film, Elf, and we are overjoyed to share it with our audiences. This show is perfect for all ages and will have all of our patrons dancing in the aisles while leaving the theatre with so much joy and merriment. This modern script with the catchiest musical numbers keeps the laughter alive and the excitement present through the giant dance sequences. Rounding out this stellar Season of Reprise at GPT, I believe we all need some joy and laughter right now and I cannot think of a better way to escape and enjoy an evening with the family than coming to the theatre. Warm Christmas fuzzies, positivity, charity, and happiness are what we hope to share with our community this season! Buddy the Elf, Santa Claus, and all of your favorite characters bring one of the most famous Holiday movies to life on stage! This show is guaranteed to have you laughing hysterically, smiling from ear to ear, and leave you sharing Christmas cheer. As we know, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” See you at the show!”
Sweet Treat Saturdays
Join us on Saturday, December 4th, 11th, or 18th at 4:30pm for Sweet Treat Saturdays. Tickets to this special event are only $10 and can be purchased in person, online, or over the phone. Come get your picture taken with Buddy the Elf, decorate Christmas cookies, taste test spaghetti with syrup on it, and more Christmas Cheer!
