Election season is here and the city of Abilene reminds residents that political signs are not allowed in the rights of way.
Section 25-7 of the city’s zoning regulations states that political signs “shall not be placed, erected, or maintained on or in public buildings and structures, including libraries, recreational centers, parking structures, city hall, or on or in public parks, lawns, vehicles, trees, shrubs, fences, walks, parking meters, traffic signs, fire hydrants, or rights of way.” They should also stay out of sidewalks and street corners.
This includes signs on Buckeye, as KDOT does not permit political signs to be placed in the rights of way of state highways.
Signs found in the right of way will be removed.
