Election Misinformation

This screenshot is one of the text messages sent to Kansans containing election misinformation. The image is from the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

 Courtesy Photo

State Secretary Scott Schwab and the Secretary of State Office released a press release Oct. 31 warning Kansans against text messages with election misinformation sent to residents across the state over the previous weekend. Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County clerk, said her office received a few calls Oct. 31 about the text messages.

“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” said Schwab in the release. “The Secretary of State’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf. State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.