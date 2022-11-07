State Secretary Scott Schwab and the Secretary of State Office released a press release Oct. 31 warning Kansans against text messages with election misinformation sent to residents across the state over the previous weekend. Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County clerk, said her office received a few calls Oct. 31 about the text messages.
“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” said Schwab in the release. “The Secretary of State’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf. State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance.”
Livingston said the county will never send a text message regarding a change in polling location.
“All I know is that we had a few people call in and say that they had gotten text messages saying that they hadn’t voted yet. We had sent them their advanced ballots, but they hadn’t returned them,” Livingston said.
According to the Secretary of States release and other news sources, the personally tailored text messages claim to be sent from Mari with an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures. The messages read Mari is reaching out because their records say that the recipient of the message has not voted yet. The message then gives two addresses, one for their home address and another for their supposed polling location. The given is often incorrect, the Secretary of State Office’s release reads. The texts are accompanied of a photo of the incorrect polling building.
MovementLabs released a statement Nov. 1 claim responsibility for the messages. They claimed they sent the messages on behalf of organizations Voto Latino, Black Voters Matter and Voting Futures to residents in Kansas, New Jersey, Illinois, North Carolina and Virginia. The organization claims on their website they, “leverage technology and our army of passionate, remote volunteers to build power for progressives and marginalized communities.”
“We take full responsibility for these mistakes and have issued correction texts encouraging voters to verify their voting place with the secretary of state website,” MovementLabs’ release reads. “This program relies on difficult-to-compile polling location data from multiple sources matched to individuals on the voter file, and we fell short of our rigorous standards with some of these errors, which we believe impacted around 10 percent of the voters we contacted.”
Dickinson County residents can find where their polling location by going online to Secretary of States’ website VoterView or by going online the Dickinson County’s website under the county clerk/elections tab.
