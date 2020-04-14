Despite the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, elections still will take place in 2020.
The filing deadline for all Dickinson County, city and hospital board positions is noon on Monday, June 1 and all filings must be done at the Dickinson County Courthouse. However, since the courthouse is closed to the public except by appointment, anyone planning to file needs to call the county clerks’ office at (785) 263-3774 for an appointment.
“During that phone call we will collect the needed information so when you arrive at the courthouse we will have the forms ready to be signed and the filing fee will be collected at that time,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
People seeking a county office have two options to file: First, they may file by paying the local and state filing fee; or second, file by petition and pay the state filing fee.
The state-filing fee of $50 is in addition to the local filing fee, which varies depending on the office. Jones advises interested people to call her office to get specific information.
Anyone filing by petition needs to obtain the specific number of valid signatures to file. Once again, interested people should contact the clerk’s office for information.
Seven county positions are up for election this year: Commission District 2, Commission District 3, Clerk, Treasurer, Attorney, Register of Deeds and Sheriff.
Also up for election are all 24 township trustee and treasurer positions. The filing fee for those positions is $1.
The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, July 14.
City positions
Several city positions are up for election this year, including:
• Chapman mayor and two Chapman City Council members;
• Two Herington City Commission members;
• Two Herington Municipal Hospital board members; and
• Woodbine mayor and two Woodbine City Council positions.
The filing fee is $20 for any of those city and hospital offices.
Both Democrat and Republican precinct committeemen and committeewomen positions also will be elected. There is no filing fee for those positions, Jones said.
Party affiliation
Any registered Democrat, Republican or Liberterian who wishes to change parties prior to the Aug. 4 primary election must do so before noon on June 1, as required by state statute K.S.A. 25-3304(b).
“If you are unaffiliated, you may declare your party when you vote at the Aug. 4 primary election,” Jones said.
Registering to vote
Anyone who plans to vote in the 2020 primary and general election must be registered to vote. The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 14 for the August primary.
People needing to register have several options, according to Jones:
• They can call the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and a voter registration application will be mailed to them; or
• They can go to the county website (www.dkcoks.org) on the county clerk page. Under Voter Registration is a place to click and print out a form. The form can be filled out and mailed to the County Election Office at P.O. Box 248, Abilene, KS 67410; or
• They can call the clerk’s office and make an appointment if they want to register in person. Staff will meet them at the door and give them a card to fill out.
Advance voting
Jones said it is not too early to start thinking about advance voting for the primary election. Advance voting begins July 15 — the day after voter registration closes.
“Due to the COVID-19 situation we are strongly encouraging voters to request ballots by mail this year,” Jones said. “Call our office to ask for an advance ballot request to be mailed to you or go to our website, www.dkcoks.org and go to the county clerk page.”
Once there, click on Elections, then Advance voting, then Advance voting by mail and print out the form.
Make sure all information is filled in, sign and send it in to the County Election Office at P.O. Box 248, Abilene, KS 67410.
“Advance ballots will be mailed out beginning on July 15,” Jones said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
