Unofficial
National offices,Electoral College
• Biden and Harris, Democratic 224
• Trump and Pence, Republican 213
270 needed to win
For United States Senate
• Barbara Bollier, Democratic 536,402
Mission Hills
• Jason Buckley, Libertarian 63,629
Overland Park
• Roger Marshall, Republican 697,787
Great Bend
For United States Representative
• Kali Barnett, Democratic 80,300
Manhattan
• Tracey Mann, Republican 202,449
Salina
For State Representative
70th District
• John E Barker, Republican 8,172
Abilene
• Jo Schwartz, Democratic 2,484
Abilene
For County Commissioner
3rd District
• Craig Chamberlin, Republican 2,651
• Lourie Armstrong, Write-in 238
For County Commissioner
2st District
• Lynn Peterson, Republican 2,603
Chapman
For County Clerk
• Barbara M. Jones, Republican 8,287
Chapman
For County Treasurer
• Leah Hern, Republican 8,435
Abilene
For Register of Deeds
• Martha J. (Marty) Holt, Republican 8,205
Abilene
For County Attorney
• Andrea E. Purvis, Republican 7,812
Abilene
For County Sheriff
• Jerry Davis, Republican 7,775
Abilene
Some mail-in ballots have not been tabulated.
