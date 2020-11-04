Election

Results as of Wednesday morning.

 Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

Unofficial

National offices,Electoral College

• Biden and Harris, Democratic 224

• Trump and Pence, Republican 213

270 needed to win

For United States Senate

• Barbara Bollier, Democratic 536,402

Mission Hills

• Jason Buckley, Libertarian 63,629

Overland Park

• Roger Marshall, Republican 697,787

Great Bend

For United States Representative

• Kali Barnett, Democratic 80,300

Manhattan

• Tracey Mann, Republican 202,449

Salina

For State Representative

70th District

• John E Barker, Republican 8,172

Abilene

• Jo Schwartz, Democratic 2,484

Abilene

For County Commissioner

3rd District

• Craig Chamberlin, Republican 2,651

• Lourie Armstrong, Write-in 238

For County Commissioner

2st District

• Lynn Peterson, Republican 2,603

Chapman

For County Clerk

• Barbara M. Jones, Republican 8,287

Chapman

For County Treasurer

• Leah Hern, Republican 8,435

Abilene

For Register of Deeds

• Martha J. (Marty) Holt, Republican 8,205

Abilene

For County Attorney

• Andrea E. Purvis, Republican 7,812

Abilene

For County Sheriff

• Jerry Davis, Republican 7,775

Abilene

Some mail-in ballots have not been tabulated.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

