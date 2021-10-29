Dickinson County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2 to cast ballots for open city commission/council positions, hospital boards and other local entities.
A list of candidates for office can be found on the county clerk’s page at www.dkcoks.org by clicking on elections.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For those who want to cast their votes before election day, walk-in advance voting ends at noon Monday, Nov. 1 in the Dickinson County Clerk’s temporary office location at the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd Street, Abilene.
The clerk’s office, treasurer, register of deeds and several other county offices currently are operating out of the Abilene Civic Center while the Dickinson County Courthouse is being remodeled.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 was the deadline to have ballot requests mailed out for those who wanted to advance vote by mail.
Advance voting
Dickinson County Clerk Barb Jones said her office sent out 176 advance ballot requests prior to Tuesday’s deadline.
Typically, the local city and school elections do not generate huge numbers of voter turnout, Jones said.
View your ballot
Dickinson County voters can view the ballot they will use while voting by going onto the Dickinson County website at dkcoks.org and visit the county clerk’s page, then click on Voter View. Once there, voters need to type in their name and birthdate to bring up the ballot.
Voters should type in their residential address to see their polling location.
Election day
At the polls, voters must present a photo ID and state their name and address to board workers before receiving a ballot.
Polling places
All voters residing in Abilene will vote at the Holm West building, located at 2104 N. Buckeye. The former Green Ford building has been used often this year as the site for Dickinson County Health Department COVID-19 vaccinations.
The move to the Holm building is temporary for this election only. The permanent City of Abilene polling place is the Abilene Civic Center, which currently is being used for county offices.
Another polling place change will affect voters in Hayes, Fragrant Hill and Sherman townships. In the past, those voters cast their ballots at Blue Ridge School. Now, people in Hays township will vote at the Talmage Community/Senior Center, 2971 Main Street, Talmage. This is a permanent change.
Peopole living in Fragrant Hill and Sherman townships will vote at the USD 473 District Office, 822 N. Marshall in Chapman.
Following is a listing of the polling locations by township and/or city:
• BANNER, HOLLAND (& CARLTON), JEFFERSON, WHEATLAND — Carlton City Building, 275 Main Ave., Carlton
• BUCKEYE, CHEEVER, FLORA (& MANCHESTER), HAYES, WILLOWDALE —Talmage Community & Senior Center, 2971 Main St., Talmage
• CENTER (& ENTERPRISE), LOGAN — Library Meeting Room, 206 S. Factory, Enterprise
• GRANT, NEWBERN — Grant Township Hall & Fire Station, 922 S. Buckeye, Abilene
• HOPE (& HOPE CITY), RIDGE — Hope City Building, 113 N. Main, Hope
• LIBERTY (& WOODBINE), UNION —Woodbine United Methodist Church, Woodbine
• LINCOLN (& SOLOMON), GARFIELD —Solomon City Building, 116 West Main St., Solomon
• NOBLE (& CHAPMAN), RINEHART, FRAGRANT HILL, SHERMAN — USD 473 District Office, 822 N Marshall, Chapman
• ABILENE 1W, 2W, 3W, 4W 1P, 4W 2P (TEMPORARY LOCATION) — Holm West, former Green Ford Building 2104 N Buckeye, Abilene
• HERINGTON 1W, 2W, 4W, LYON 68S, LYON 68N, LYON 70 — Community Building, 810 S. Broadway, Herington
