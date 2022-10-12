With the Nov. 8 General Election less than one month away, voter registration and advance voting deadlines are rapidly approaching.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 18, followed the next day — Wednesday, Oct. 19 — with the start of advance voting.
In order to be eligible to register, applicants must be a United States citizen, a Kansas resident and be 18 years of age.
Registration can be completed in the Dickinson County Clerk’s office, located at the Dickinson County Courthouse, 109 E. First Street, Abilene. People also can call the clerk’s office at 785-263-3774 and ask that a card be mailed to them or they can visit the county clerk’s page on the county website, www.dkcoks.gov, print out the voter registration form, fill it in and return it to the clerk’s office.
Registration also can be completed at the Abilene City Office, Herington City Office or the Dickinson County Health Department.
Advance voting
“October 19 is the first day we will mail out ballots and signals the start of walk-in voting at the courthouse,” said County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston.
All Kansas voters interested in seeing their ballot ahead of time may do so online by typing in “VoterView Kansas” in their browser’s search bar and then click on VoterView: Kansas Secretary of State.
VoterView also can be accessed on the Dickinson County Clerk’s page on the county website at www.dkcoks.gov
“One big thing I want people to remember is to use Voter View,” Livingston said. “There, they put in their first and last name and date of birth. It tells what district you’re in, your voting place, your ballot and your voting history.”
Those who wish to advance vote in person may do so at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 19, ending at noon Monday, Nov. 7.
Also, in time for the general election, the clerk’s office recently received new electronic voting machines and a tabulation (counting) machine to replace its outdated 20-year-old equipment.
Livingston urged voters to give the machines a try, explaining they are very easy to use. Her staff gave county commissioners a demonstration during the Thursday, Oct. 6 work session.
Advance voting by mail
Anyone who wants a ballot mailed to their address must request one by Tuesday, Nov. 1 by calling the clerk’s office. Any requests received after that date will not be processed, due to the time it takes for items to be received by mail.
Requesting a ballot by mail is a two-step process. First, the voter must call the clerk’s office and request a ballot and the clerk’s office will mail the request. Second, the voter must sign the request, write their driver’s license on the form and return it to the clerk’s office. Then the ballot will be mailed.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Election Day
On Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls in Dickinson County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters must present photo identification and state their address to board workers before they will receive a ballot.
Following is a listing of polling locations by township and/or city:
• BANNER, HOLLAND (& CARLTON), JEFFERSON, WHEATLAND — Carlton City Building, 275 Main Ave., Carlton
• BUCKEYE, CHEEVER, FLORA (& MANCHESTER), HAYES, WILLOWDALE —Talmage Community & Senior Center, 2971 Main St., Talmage
• CENTER (& ENTERPRISE), LOGAN — Library Meeting Room, 206 S. Factory, Enterprise
• GRANT, NEWBERN — Grant Township Hall & Fire Station, 922 S. Buckeye, Abilene
• HOPE (& HOPE CITY), RIDGE — Hope City Building, 113 N. Main, Hope
• LIBERTY (& WOODBINE), UNION —Woodbine United Methodist Church, Woodbine
• LINCOLN (& SOLOMON), GARFIELD —Solomon City Building, 116 West Main St., Solomon
• NOBLE (& CHAPMAN), RINEHART, FRAGRANT HILL, SHERMAN — USD 473 District Office, 822 N Marshall, Chapman
• ABILENE 1W, 2W, 3W, 4W 1P, 4W 2P (TEMPORARY LOCATION) — Holm West, former Green Ford Building 2104 N Buckeye, Abilene
• HERINGTON 1W, 2W, 4W, LYON 68S, LYON 68N, LYON 70 — Community Building, 810 S. Broadway, Herington
