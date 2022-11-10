The unofficial results of the Dickinson County general election are unchanged after the county clerk’s office added the votes of the 232 hand-counted ballots to the machine-counted ballots. The only result that could have been changed was the result for the Abilene street maintenance tax.
For the local ballot questions, Abilene residents voted to remove the 0.25 percent street maintenance tax. The tax, which sunsets in March 2023, is a sales tax the city utilizes toward street projects. The final result is 1164 no to 982 yes.
The alcohol liquor law will have the 30 percent food sales requirement removed. The final unofficial result is 4,369 yes, 2,309 no.
In the Herington City Commission race, Dan Mcdonald won with 218 votes. Karen Soliz received 204, and Cynthia Naylor received 156.
Howard Battishill beat out Christy L. Loy for Chapman mayor in a 223 to 152 result. Also in Chapman, Dale J. Nelson won the open spot on the Chapman City Council with 209 votes. Sheryl Coyner garnered 194 votes, and Rick Johnson garnered 168.
The election canvass date is Nov. 18.
Dickinson County 2022 General Election Unofficial Results
Abilene Sales Tax No: 1164
County Commissioner 1st Dist
Jeanne Livingston ( R): 6179
Buckeye Twp Clerk Jeff Bender (R): 193
Center Twp Clerk Merle Peck (R): 357
Grant Twp Clerk Annette L. Hernandez (D): 318
Hayes Twp Clerk Wally Wolfe (R): 93
Holland Twp Clerk William Ballou (R): 46
Michael A. Davidson (R): 150
Ridge Twp Clerk Bob Hoffman Jr. (R): 51
Sherman Twp Clerk Spencer Anderson (R): 35
Wheatland Twp Clerk Chad Beetch (R): 42
Willowdale Twp Clerk Russell Irvine (R): 137
Chapman Mayor Howard Battishill: 223
Herington City Commission
Mark R. Holland (D): 1214
James “Jimmy” Beard (D): 1359
Governor & Lt Governor Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer (R): 4203
Laura Kelly/David Toland (D): 2376
Dennis Pyle/Kathleen E. Garrison (I): 179
Seth Cordell/Evan Laudick-Gains (L): 90
Secretary Of State Scott J. Schwab (R): 5232
Attorney General Kris Kobach (R): 4697
State Commissioner Of Insurance Vicki Schmidt (R): 5436
State Rep 64th District Lewis (Bill) Bloom (R): 308
State Rep 70th Dist Scott Hill (R):5404
State Board Of Ed 7th Dist
Dennis Hershberger (R): 5910
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Amy Fellow Cline Yes: 4019
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Henry W. Green Jr. Yes: 4008
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Jacy J. Hurst
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Kim R Schroeder
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Lesley Ann Isherwood
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Stephen D Hill
Retain Appeals Court Judge: Tom Malone
Retain District Court Judge: Ben J Sexton
Retain District Court Judge: Keith Collett
Retain Supreme Court Judge: Caleb Stegall
Retain Supreme Court Judge: Dan Biles
Retain Supreme Court Judge: Evelyn Z. Wilson
Retain Supreme Court Judge: K.J. Wall
Retain Supreme Court Judge: Marla Luckert
Retain Supreme Court Judge: Melissa Taylor Standridge
Constitutional Amendment Question #1
Constitutional Amendment Question #2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.