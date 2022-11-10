Solomon

Voters continued to line up outside a polling place in Solomon as polls neared their 7 p.m. closing time.

 Ed Boice

The unofficial results of the Dickinson County general election are unchanged after the county clerk’s office added the votes of the 232 hand-counted ballots to the machine-counted ballots. The only result that could have been changed was the result for the Abilene street maintenance tax. 

For the local ballot questions, Abilene residents voted to remove the 0.25 percent street maintenance tax. The tax, which sunsets in March 2023, is a sales tax the city utilizes toward street projects. The final result is 1164 no to 982 yes. 

 

