The Eisenhower Presidential Library has two upcoming virtual programs regarding Operation Overload and the D-Day invasion.
June 6 is the 76th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy which eventually led to the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control.
Then Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was commander of the Allied forces.
What if?
At 2 p.m. Thursday historians Edward Lengel, National World War II Museum, and John McManus, Missouri University of Science and Technology, will discuss General Dwight Eisenhower’s unused “In Case of Failure Note,” and what it tells us about the invasion of Normandy on D-Day and Eisenhower’s character. Tim Rives of the Eisenhower Presidential Library will join the conversation to talk about how the library acquired the historic document and the steps taken to preserve and protect it.
D-Day+: How?
At 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, Historians Craig Symonds, U.S. Naval War College, and Rob Citino, National World War II Museum, discuss how with troops successfully landing in Normandy, how do the Allies maintain the offensive with the enormous materiel needs of the troops?
One part of the equation was constructing an artificial harbor. Eisenhower Presidential Library Curator William Snyder will moderate the discussion and share the backstory of the Mulberry Harbor model featured in the newly renovated exhibits.
The URL is meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun; telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: 511 045 556 7306#)
Join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.
The Eisenhower Presidential Library and the National WWII Museum jointly present these programs courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.
