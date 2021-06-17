Although not fully reopen yet, the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be open more hours, according to information released by the library Wednesday.
Effective Monday, June 21, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The last entry time to enter the museum is 1:15 p.m. on those days.
Besides the museum, the Place of Meditation and the campus grounds will be open. All other buildings remain closed.
Timed entry tickets are required and must be purchased online in advance. A maximum of six (6) tickets may be purchased per visit.
Visitors are advised to proceed directly to the museum and have tickets available on their phone or printed out to enter.
