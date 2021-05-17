The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, according to information released by the facility early Monday morning.
When the facility reopens May 20, visitors will be able to view the museum exhibits by purchasing timed entry tickets online in advance.
“The well-being of our visitors and staff is our top priority,” the press release stated. “We have adjusted our visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines. Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“You may purchase a maximum of six (6) tickets per visit.’
All other buildings including research services and the boyhood home will remain closed until further notice. All public and educational programs will remain as online virtual programs only.
To plan a visit, purchase online tickets and review safety measures, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
“Each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening,” the information states. “Thank you for your patience and commitment to honoring our new safety protocols.”
