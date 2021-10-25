Eisenhower Museum’s Communication Director Smantha Kenner announced via an Oct. 22 press release that effective on Wednesday Oct. 27 visitors will be able to visit the museum again once more.
The planned hours of operation include Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors will need to pre-purchase online. The number of tickets will be limited and only a limited number of people will be allowed on the museum grounds. Once visitors arrive for their ticket time, they must directly go to the museum with tickets, either virtual or printed.
Guests may explore the museum exhibits, Eisenhower’s burial site, 22-acre campus grounds and an online gift shop. Currently, the museum will continue to hold its public and educational programs through virtual programs. Visitors can find more information about visiting at eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
“Each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening,” Kenner said. “Thank you for your patience and commitment to honoring our safety protocols.”
With the museum closed all summer, many Abilene residents can’t wait to visit and also can’t wait for the crowds of tourists that visit for Eisenhower.
“The Eisenhower Museum is a tourist destination and we’re excited for it to reopen,” Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks said. “Although hours and buildings may be limited, this is a step in the right direction.”
“The Eisenhower reopening, even in a limited capacity, is good for Abilene,” City Manager Ron Marsh said. “It will be great to bring visitors to our wonderful city and see what Abilene has to offer. It will also be good for the country by continuing to educate citizens on the values and leadership President Eisenhower demonstrated. The Eisenhower Museum is a key part of doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.