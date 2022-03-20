Director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Dawn Hammatt said some COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted at the library during the Dickinson County Commission work session Thursday morning.
“We are finally at a place where the CDC has given us new guidance,” she said. “The National Archives and Records Administration is implementing that new guidance and you will start to see some progression at the library in the coming weeks. We don’t really have a whole lot of details, but we’re working on the details locally.”
Hammatt said staff would return to the campus this spring and there were hopes to reopen the gift shop and the research room in the next few weeks.
The limited days of operation will remain in place for the museum for now, she said.
If the COVID-19 situation continues to improve and CDC guidance continues to encourage lighter restrictions, Hammatt said she was hopeful the library and museum could eventually regain some semblance of normalcy.
The research room is not open yet and is not accepting appointment registrations from researchers yet.
At this time, the boyhood home is being renovated. Hammatt said contractors will be onsite starting in April. The construction is expected to last through July.
