The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation donated $25,000 to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Boyhood Home.
Eisenhower Presidential Library Director Dawn Hammatt accepted the large donation from Hank Royer of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation last week.
She said she was grateful to have the donation.
“The Jeffcoat Foundation does a lot of beautiful work in the community,” Hammatt said. “This is just a little taste of (Royer’s) philanthropy.”
Hammatt said she knew what the $25,000 in donated funds would go to support.
“As a federal agency, the national archives and records administration — our parent organization — they fund mission-critical, congressionally mandated work,” she said. “So the funds that we get from Congress have to cover congressionally mandated work. That means that. That means that all the extra stuff that we do that’s outside of our congressional mandates we have to raise the money for. And so this donation from the Jeffcoat Foundation will support our lifelong learning educational programming.”
This includes the lecture series, book club meetings and in-person community events such as the Mother’s Day tea when in-person public events are feasible. It will also cover an exhibit the museum has planned but has not officially announced yet and part of the Symphony at Sunset, according to Hammatt.
“To me — to my sensibilities — lifelong learning educational programming is very important to support our communities,” Hammatt said. “This particular community is incredibly interested in lifelong learning in general and Eisenhower more specifically. I think that we provide a robust programming schedule throughout the year for our community and to have the support if Jeffcoat to do this incredibly important work just makes it easier for us to provide excellent services to our community.”
The symphony draws thousands of people to the community each year when it takes place.
The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation distributes funds to local groups that need it and that are doing good in the community as a whole.
The funds are distributed yearly near the end of the year.
