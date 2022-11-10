The Eisenhower Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to provide support for IKEducation programs, specifically for students in Dickinson County.
The grant totals $5,000.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Eisenhower Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to provide support for IKEducation programs, specifically for students in Dickinson County.
The grant totals $5,000.
This includes student supplies, school group transportation stipends, and IKEducation program facilitators.
IKEducation is the Eisenhower Foundation’s flagship K-12 initiative that has served more that 80,000 students and teachers since 2013. In the last three school years, Dickinson County students represented 58% of all school groups served by IKEducation. The Eisenhower Foundation is proud to work with Dickinson County schools and is thankful for the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s support. For more information about IKEducation, visit www.IKEducation.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.