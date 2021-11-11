For the fifth year in a row, the Eisenhower Foundation is preparing to launch its #GivingTuesday campaign, aiming to raise funds for IKEducation for the 2021-2022 school year. This year, the foundation is raising the bar though. The goal for this year is $25,000. #GivingTuesday starts Nov. 30 and ends Dec. 31.
While the donations last year were for creating online programs for IKEducation, the donations for this year’s #GivingTuesday campaign are for online and in-person education: IKE Online and IKE Express.
IKE Online is a group of intractable programs free for anyone to use. In addition, materials can be sent to teachers to supplement the online programs. Some of the programs include resources such as an interactive timeline of Dwight Eisenhower’s history, a primary source library and other documents and photos. IKE Express is a resource for schools to host an educator the foundation trains, called an IKEducator, to teach and bring materials on Eisnehower’s history in their classrooms.
Teachers can book an IKEducator or an online live experience on the foundation’s website. These programs are made free to anyone in the country in part due to the donations given during the foundation’s campaign, said Emily Miller, director of development at the Eisenhower Foundation.
“Just in the last semester, we’ve had school groups in Indiana, New York, nine or 10 different states across the country. And that’s just this school year. Every year is a little different,” Miller said.
This year, the goal for the campaign is much higher than previous years because an anonymous donor pledged to match the total amount of donations the foundation will receive up to $25,000. Miller said the foundation has reached all goals set in previous years. In 2020, the goal was $10,000.
“We stretched our goal [this year] quite a bit, but our donor really felt our mission is important,” Miller said.
#GivingTuesday begins Nov. 30 and ends Dec. 31. To donate toward the campaign, go online to www.eisenhowerfoundation.net/index.php/giving-tuesday.
