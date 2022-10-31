Ike Education Center

Attendees and Eisenhower Foundation Board Chairman Stephen B. Hauge, at the podium, clap after a video that showed and described the Eisenhower Foundation's concepts for a building designed for an education center and offices.

 Ed Boice

During the Eisenhower Legacy Gala, Stephen B. Hauge, chairman of the Eisenhower Foundation Board, announced the board’s plans for a building and showed the concepts to the audience of supporters. The showing was the first public display of the concepts. The concepts shown at the gala are not available to the public because they will change overtime, said Meredith Sleichter, executive director of the Eisenhower Foundation.

“At next year’s legacy gala, we’re looking forward to giving (supporters) an update on this,” she said. “So we’ll have a much clearer design for the space, and we’ll have an idea of how much we can afford to build.”

 

