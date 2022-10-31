During the Eisenhower Legacy Gala, Stephen B. Hauge, chairman of the Eisenhower Foundation Board, announced the board’s plans for a building and showed the concepts to the audience of supporters. The showing was the first public display of the concepts. The concepts shown at the gala are not available to the public because they will change overtime, said Meredith Sleichter, executive director of the Eisenhower Foundation.
“At next year’s legacy gala, we’re looking forward to giving (supporters) an update on this,” she said. “So we’ll have a much clearer design for the space, and we’ll have an idea of how much we can afford to build.”
Sleichter said the foundation has three main reasons to construct a new building. First, they wanted more sufficient space for their Eisenhower Education Program, their kindergarten through 12th grade program. Second, they wanted a dedicated space for a broadcast studio for the virtual side of the education program. Third, the foundation needs increased office space to hold their growing staff. Overall, the building is a response to the growth the foundation and the education program has seen over the last decade, Sleichter said.
A major asset the center will have is being able to accommodate a broadcast studio for the virtual side of the program and to host classes physically. Currently, the classroom in the Eisenhower Museum is used for both virtual and in-person visits. Once the Eisenhower Library and Museum opened to visits after closing for the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation no longer had a dedicated space for their broadcast studio.
“The concept also incorporates technologies within some of the learning spaces so that we can have a hybrid model of serving guests on campus, but then allowing people to join us virtually as well,” Sleichter said.
Since Sleichter joined the foundation in 2010, the staff has grown from two part-time employees into seven full-time employees and eight part-time employees. The foundation staff has been located at the Eisenhower Library for 77 years, Sleichter said.
For the location, the foundation is considering the building to be built on the four-acre plot of land currently used as an alfalfa field east of the campus at the corner of S. Campbell Street and SE 4th Street. The foundation already owns that plot of land.
The project was kickstarted financially by a donor, Sleichter said. With his donation, the foundation has spent the past year developing the concepts for the center. The foundation hopes to pay for the building through private donors and public sources. To encourage donations, the foundation worked with state-elected officials for the foundation to offer tax credit in exchange for donations. An estimated cost is not determined, but the cost will probably be higher then $12 million.
Sleichter said the foundation is making sure the center does not duplicate anything the Eisenhower Library and Museum offers.
In the next few months, Sleichter said she will be presenting the concepts to supporters and donors for feedback and gauge their financial support toward the project. While their overall timeline will likely change, she said the best-case scenario the foundation is hoping for is to start construction in fall of 2024 and open in the fall of 2025.
“…The rate at which donor’s respond financially for this project is really going to largely determine the end result of when it will be built and opened,” Sleichter said.
To donate toward the project, donations can be mailed to the Eisenhower Foundation at 200 SE Fourth Street P.O. Box 295 or by contacting Meredith Sleichter at 785-263-6771.
