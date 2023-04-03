An estimated 100,000 people crowded into Abilene April 2, 1969, for the funeral and burial service of former President and General Dwight D. Eisenhower, as he was laid to rest at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
"The 78-year-old famous 'Man from Abilene,' who was affectionately referred to as 'Ike' by people around the world, received his final 21-gun salute as the ordinary military casket was lowered into a steel vault in the crypt beneath the marble floor of the Place of Meditation chapel that he urged be built on the Eisenhower Center grounds -- before he disclosed to anyone that this was to be his final resting place," according to a story by Editor Henry B. Jameson of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
(Information is from a Memorial edition of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle and includes stories from regular issues of the newspaper compiled the day of Eisenhower's death [March 28, 1969] and following his burial.)
A long list of dignitaries, generals, diplomats, governors and others, as well as thousands of regular citizens attended. Then President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon took seats next to Eisenhower's widow Mamie and other family members. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson was also in the official party.
Local man in honor guard
Although many of the attendees have since died, local attorney Doug Thompson recently explained how he ended up participating in the historic event as a member of Eisenhower's honor guard.
At the time, Thompson was a member of the Kansas National Guard and attending college at what is now Emporia State University when he got a call telling him he needed to report to Fort Riley.
"They said I needed to get refit for uniforms, work on my marching and so forth, and get refreshed on that," Thompson said.
"I said, 'Am I being reactivated?' and they said, 'Well yes, you are,' and I said, 'For what,' and they said, 'Eisenhower's funeral'.”
Thompson said he was confused because at the time of the call, Eisenhower was not deceased; however, the person who called indicated that the former President was not expected to live much longer. His heart was failing.
"I told them I was a college student. I was getting ready for finals, and I needed to study for that. And they said, 'You will report' – so I reported," Thompson said. "I don't know why I was picked, other than that I was born in Abilene, maybe that was the connection. As far as I know I was the only one from Abilene that was in the military picked for that."
Thompson and other members of the honor guard were assigned to the Secret Service and placed up front.
"When I got there, the Secret Service said, 'You're working for us and I'm telling you right now, when the President's (Nixon's) car drives up, if the butt of that rifle leaves the concrete, I'll kill you,’ and I thought 'okay,’" Thompson said.
It turned out to be a day he will never forget.
"I was at the perfect location to see what was going on," Thompson said. "Every car, every limousine that stopped, somebody got out that was a person I had only seen on television or heard about… Today, I think, wow, what a privilege it was to be selected for that."
Thompson recounted his experience to students at St. Andrew Elementary School on Veterans Day in November 2022 and also to Dickinson County Commissioners during a subsequent meeting.
Thousands of mourners
According to the Reflector-Chronicle Memorial edition, then chief of police Fred Garten estimated about 100,000 people were in the crowd, after conferring with military and state highway patrol officers. The service was broadcast on television.
Traffic along I-70 was backed up three miles by 8 a.m. that morning, before the 10:30 a.m. service.
"The downtown streets were lined along the processional route and every available space within sound and sight of the speakers and burial grounds was packed tight," the Reflector-Chronicle article stated.
Eisenhower died 54 years ago on March 28, 1969, at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C.
On March 29, 1969, the casket with his remains rested in state in Bethlehem Chapel at the Washington National Cathedral. On March 30, 1969, it was moved to the U.S Capitol Rotunda where Nixon and other dignitaries, including then president Charles DeGaulle of France, placed wreaths at the casket and members of the public filed in to pay their respects.
His remains were then transported to Abilene via train for the April 2 funeral service and interment.
