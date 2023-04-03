Casket of President Eisenhower being moved in 1969

This wide shot from April 2, 1969, shows the casket of former President and General Dwight D. Eisenhower being moved to the Place of Meditation for burial on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. In the back right of the photo, Dickinson County resident Doug Thompson was part of the honor guard standing vigil in front of the museum.

 Photo courtesy the Jeffcoat Studio Museum

 

An estimated 100,000 people crowded into Abilene April 2, 1969, for the funeral and burial service of former President and General Dwight D. Eisenhower, as he was laid to rest at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

 

