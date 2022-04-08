The Eisenhower Presidential Library is pleased to announce a project is underway to complete necessary structural preservation on the boyhood home. The home was built in 1887, and like other aging houses, it needs some attention. The home is closed for public tours while this project is in progress. The work is expected to be completed this fall.
“These repairs are necessary for the preservation of this historic home and our ability to continue sharing this history. We are excited to complete this project and once again open the home for guests,” states Dawn Hammatt, Director.
Follow along our journey as we document the progress of the preservation project on the website.
The video “A Window to the Past: Life Inside the Eisenhower Boyhood Home” was created in anticipation of this project. This short video takes you on a guided tour of Ike’s boyhood home and provides a glimpse into daily life growing up in the very heart of America. It is available for viewing on our website and YouTube channel.
