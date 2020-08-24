There were eight more positive COVID-19 cases from last Wednesday to Friday reported by the Dickinson County Health Department.
Friday afternoon’s report showed 64 total cases since March.
The age groups infected include 1 in the 60 to 69 range, 3 in the 40 to 49 age group, 1 in the 30 to 39 range, two in the 20 to 29 range and 1 in the 10 to 19 group.
One has recovered, leaving 17 recovering.
None of the new cases are being hospitalized.
