Special to Reflector-Chronicle
The Jeffcoat Foundation and The Community Foundation of Dickinson County collaborated to support the Dickinson County Historical Society with a grant in the amount of $47,000.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation to both organizations for their commitment to the Historical Society and the Jeffcoat Museum,” said Historical Society Treasurer Nanc Scholl with tears in her eyes.
The Jeffcoat Foundation was established by Bill Jeffcoat to support Abilene in perpetuity.
“Last year, the Jeffcoat Foundation disbursed $261,625 to support nonprofits and causes in Abilene,” said Hank Royer, administrator of the Jeffcoat Foundation.
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is a donor-driven, Foundation that supports nonprofits and students in Dickinson County.
Since the inception of the Community Foundation in 1999, over seven-million dollars has been granted. Last year alone, the foundation awarded over one million dollars to support area nonprofits and students seeking higher education.
“Both Hank and I are delighted to be able to support the Historical Society in this fashion, especially in these trying times,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Weese.
