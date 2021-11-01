The third annual Tombstone Talks were held on Saturday, Oct. 30 by the Dickinson County Historical Society and showcased four local ghosts. Local historians and reenactors give ghosts a chance to live again at the Abilene Cemetery.
The Ghosts
Lousie “Lou” Gore
Brought to life by Gail Whitehair, Gore told stories of her time settling in Abilene with her husband Colonel Gore. They maintained the Planter’s Hotel in St. Louis before moving to Abilene and taking over Drover’s Cottage from Joseph McCoy. Once the cattle industry moved on from Abilene to Ellsworth, Gore helped move the hotel from the two cities. Louise was buried in Abilene after her death in 1900 at the age of 63.
Alfred W. Rice and Anne Rice
Brought to life by Tony and Sarah Geiger, the couple married in 1862 and had their first daughter, Hattie in 1868. In 1870, the Rice family moved to Abilene where they would become central members of the community. Anne took care of the growing family while also being an active member of the Presbyterian Church. Alfred became the vice-president of the First National Bank of Abilene and Mayor of Abilene from 1879-80. Anne passed away on November 14, 1899 from breast cancer. Alfred proceeded to get remarried two times before passing away in January 1925.
William Eicholz
Brought to life by James Holland, Eicholz came to Abilene in 1870 and started his carpenter business and by 1880 became Abilene’s resident undertaker. Undertaker means a person whose business is preparing dead bodies for burial, which Eicholz did through making caskets. He started the first funeral home in Abilene located at Cedar Street. After his passing in 1909, the business continued and later was renamed as the Martin Becker Funeral Home.
James Bland Williams
Brought to life by Joe Basso, Williams fought in the Civil War and made his home later in Abilene. His burial ground was surrounded by family and he may also rest next to his wife, but that fact is not confirmed. Basso also gave a lesson on Civil War history after allowing William’s spirit to tell of his life.
