When Robyn Pekarek was a child, she used to ask her elementary school teachers for extra copies of worksheets. She would then take these worksheets home with her where she would use them to play school with her dolls. She knew even from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher and when it came time to choose her career that was exactly what she did.

This coming school year, she will take on the position of principal at McKinley Elementary School in Abilene.

 

