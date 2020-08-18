Remembering the past while preparing for the future was the theme of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting held at The Garfield last Friday.
Cassy Wilson, board chairman, updated the group on the goals of the corporation which include both job recruitment and retention.
Several members of the community reported on the economic development efforts in the county.
Cynthia Deters gave an update on the Creating Entrepreneur Opportunities (CEO) program.
“The CEO board has been working very hard to get ready for the first CEO class which will start in just a couple week.,” said Doug Smart, past chair of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation.
“When I first learned about this program, I was super excited,” said Deters the CEO facilitator. “I’m very excited about the program and what it can do for our community.”
She said CEO is all about the students.
She said 11 students in four different school districts in Dickinson County will meet every morning from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the former Shockey and Landes building on Broadway.
The first half of the school year, the students will meet with businesses in the county. In the second semester they will create their own individual businesses.
“They may have instant success and they may be a failure but they will learn along the way,” she said. “My number one goal from the very beginning is to teach these kids to be comfortable being uncomfortable. We are in uncertain times right now. It’s going to be a year of uncertainty. We are just going to go with it and have fun with it, whatever COVID throws our way.”
Deters introduced one of the students, Joy Clemence, a junior at Abilene High School, the daughter of Jon and Cecilia Clemence.
“She is all about the future,” Deters said.
Clemence said it took her awhile to realize that her father, Jon, is not only a farmer but a businessman.
“I am so excited because I have no idea what I want to do with my life,” she said. “I think what I will learn in this class will be important to my life and my career. I’m really excited.”
Abilene
City Manager Jane Foltz reported on the expansion of Great Plains Manufacturing, Garfield Senior Living apartments, New Horizons Hemp Processing and an RV park as economic development in Abilene.
She said, working with the DCEDC, the city has a letter of intent with the Prairie Fire Development group to develop workforce housing in the Highland subdivision.
She said a Community Development Block Grant of $132,000 was received through the Kansas Department of Commerce to assist 28 small businesses.
“These funds will help pay for utilities, inventories and operating expenses,” she said.
Chapman City Administrator John Dudte said Chuck Scott, DKEDC director, and his staff have learned about Chapman.
“They have learned our strengths and weaknesses. They have learned about our opportunities, our challenges,” he said. “That has given us the opportunity to actually start doing economic development in Chapman.”
He said Scott has developed a catalog of Chapman.
“We know where our opportunities are in Chapman,” Dudte said.
He said when someone comes to Chapman looking for opportunity, he will call Scott.
“Chuck already knows us,” he said. “We did a mapping of all of our empty lots in Chapman. He now knows that if someone wants to develop in Chapman, here are the empty lots. Here are the ones that are residential. Here are the ones that are commercial.”
Dudte is an outgoing member of the board of directors.
He said since being on the board, Scott has helped with a daycare center, laundromat, salon, flower and gift shop, women’s boutique and coffee and ice-cream shop in downtown Chapman.
“You have a business idea? Come see Chuck,” he said.
Enterprise
Ted Pugh, executive Vice President of Dickinson County Bank, said he spoke to former shareholder Reed Hoffman just before Hoffman died.
“Keep putting enterprise in Enterprise,” Pugh said Hoffman said. “That is our plan.”
He said work continues on the buildings across the street from the Dickinson County Bank which is soon to be the Carrie Nation Restaurant and Museum.
Pugh said the corporation is more than just about job creation. It’s also about job retention.
He said a business that was about to liquidate instead reorganized, saving 31 jobs.
“All they needed was capital. I reached out to Chuck Scott,” he said.
He rounded up some local investors.
County
Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman said several years ago it was recognized that something had to be done for the county to be competitive in the ever-changing world.
“Something different had to be done, but what exactly would that ‘different’ look like?” he said.
He said in 2014 that “different” was the development of a county-wide economic development corporation.
“That group seemed to understand the only way to be competitive in an emerging world was as a group and not as individuals,” he said. “Success would not come fast, but probably take a number of years.”
He said the DCEDC has been a successful venture.
“It has been responsible for a number of very positive projects,” he said.
Doug Kissinger, principal with Opportunity Funding, said the corporation started with an initial 20 people.
“In my 40 years experience in economic development, I have never seen the evolution of thought, consensus, excitement, leadership which has developed here in Dickinson County,” he said. “It has been a pure joy working alongside each of you.”
From the private sector, Joe Nold and Martin Snyder were going off the board and from the public sector, Lon Schrader and John Dudte were recognized as going off the board.
