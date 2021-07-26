“Convenience for cowboys to compete more and easier while winning more plus additional high caliber rodeos close by for spectators.”
That’s what the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series offers.
Four Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeos have joined forces for the 2021 Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series.
They include the Wilson County Fair & Pro Rodeo, July 30-31, Fredonia; Inter-State Fair & Rodeo, August 11-12, Coffeyville; Linn County Fair & Rodeo, August 13-14, Mound City; and the Eureka Pro Rodeo, August 20-21, Eureka.
“Goal of this coalition is to raise awareness, convenience and efficiency of the rodeos among both contestants and rodeo fans,” verified John Teagarden, La Cygne, series coordinator.
“Collectively, the four rodeos produce eight professional rodeo performances in 23 days in eastern Kansas,” Teagarden said.
“In addition to seeing professional rodeo contestants from more than a dozen states,” Teagarden said,” rodeo fans will be entertained by award-winning livestock, top rodeo clowns and outstanding announcers.”
Special rodeo events are planned at several of the rodeos, according to Teagarden. Girls breakaway roping will be an additional attraction at Fredonia, Mound City and Eureka. There will be professional steer roping competition at Fredonia and Coffeyville.
New Frontier Rodeo Company, Gypsum, is to provide livestock for both the Coffeyville and Mound City rodeos. Silver Creek Rodeo, Stephenville, Texas, has contracted livestock for Fredonia, and United Pro Rodeo, Palestine, Texas, is stock contractor for Eureka.
Gizmo McCracken, Wheaton, Missouri, is the clown and funnyman for Fredonia, Coffeyville and Mound City. Rockin’ Robbie Hodges, Cave Springs, Georgia, will be featured rodeo clown at Eureka.
Announcers include Kelly Kenney, Fredonia; Justin McKee, Coffeyville; Troy Goodridge, Mound City; and Scott Grover, Eureka.
According to Teagarden, the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo series began in 1984. Top point earning contestants in each rodeo event who compete at all four rodeos will receive a Maynard trophy buckle. Moore Maker engraved knives are to be awarded the runner-up point winner in each event at all four rodeos.
Additional information is available on Facebook for each rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.