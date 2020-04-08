With cancellation of the annual Easter Sunrise Pageant at Brown Memorial Park this Easter, a reenactment will be featured on local radio KABI.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state-wide stay at home order for all nonessential activities through April 19, forcing the cancellation.
Director, The Rev. Jonathan Burt, and BDS Productions developed the concept of an audio recording of the reenactment of the crucifixion and resurrection story to be aired at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning at KABI 1560.
Burt directed the play and recorded the voiceovers from multiple cast members and sent the production to Glenda Renz of BDS Productions at Chapman. Renz edited the program into its final version.
