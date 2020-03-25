Two earthquakes were reported in Dickinson County on Tuesday.
The first quake, a magnitude of 2.5, was reported at 1:56 p.m. about one mile east of Solomon.
A second earthquake, at 3.3 magnitude was reported at 9:31 p.m. nine miles northwest of Herington.
