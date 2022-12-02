In 2022, the Abilene Fire Department did not respond to any Thanksgiving-related accidents. It's a rarity that there would be no incidents to respond to for the fire department, said Fire Chief Kale Strunk.

"Due to the increase of traffic, people commuting and traveling, roadways are busier than they usually are so it increases the risk of a motor vehicle accident, but this year we didn't have any," said Kale Strunk, fire chief of the fire department.

 

