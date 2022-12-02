In 2022, the Abilene Fire Department did not respond to any Thanksgiving-related accidents. It's a rarity that there would be no incidents to respond to for the fire department, said Fire Chief Kale Strunk.
"Due to the increase of traffic, people commuting and traveling, roadways are busier than they usually are so it increases the risk of a motor vehicle accident, but this year we didn't have any," said Kale Strunk, fire chief of the fire department.
Strunk said Abilene should stay diligent in staying safe through the holidays, especially with a colder climate on the horizon. The time of the year when the heating units in houses are on full blast has come and families are making more home-cooked meals due to wanting to stay inside. Here are a few tips and tricks to keep safe and warm during the winter according to the U.S. Fire Administration and recommended by Strunk.
Keep anything that can burn, such as bedding, clothing, and curtains, at least three feet away from the heater. Another way to ensure safety is to make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off feature, so if it tips over, it shuts off. Turning the heater off when the room is unattended is vital to home safety. Always make sure to plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip. Lastly, only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent members or sparks from jumping out. Also, don't burn paper in the fireplace. Make sure to put the fire out when it's bedtime or when the home is left unattended. After the fire is out, put the ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least three feet from the house.
Make sure your wood is three feet from anything that can burn. Just like fireplaces, don't burn paper inside of the wood stove. Always make sure to put the fire out before sleeping or leaving home. Homeowners should always have their chimneys inspected and cleaned annually by a professional.
With furnaces safety is easy. All you have to do is have your furnace inspected yearly. Also, keep anything that can burn away from the furnace.
Only uses kerosene heaters from a recognized testing laboratory. Like space heaters, it helps to make sure the kerosene heater has an automatic shut-off feature, so if it tips over, then it will shut off. Always make sure to refuel your cooled heater outside as well.
Always plug major appliances like refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers directly into a wall outlet. Never use an extension cord with a major appliance, it can easily overheat and start a fire. People should always unplug small appliances when they are not using them. Remember to keep lamps, light fixtures and light bulbs away from anything that can burn. Make sure to use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the lamp or fixture. Lastly, check the electrical cords on appliances often. Replace cracked, damaged and loose electrical cords. Don't try to repair them.
Don't overload wall outlets. Make sure to insert plugs fully into their socket. Never force a three-pronged cord into a two-slot outlet. Parents should install tamper-resistant electrical outlets if young children are going to be around full-time. Kids, don't stick cutlery into wall outlets, electrocution is almost certain.
Extension cords, power strips and surge protectors
Replace old, worn or damaged extension cords right away. Use extension cords for temporary purposes only. Always avoid putting cords where they can be damaged or pinched, like under a carpet or rug. People should never overload power strips, and only use power strips that have internal overload protection.
