Students with the Dickinson County CEO class participated in quite the showdown Saturday night when they held a dueling pianos event to raise funds for their program.
The program, which is facilitated by Brandy Gray, helps high school students in Dickinson County high schools learn about entrepreneurship.
According to Gray, money earned by Saturday’s event will be invested in the CEO program to help students via small business grants.
She said students embark on three business ventures throughout the course of the class and Saturday’s event was the second venture while the individual businesses — funded by money raised Saturday — will be the third venture.
“This is actually what the students have chosen for their second venture, which is a class business,” Gray said. “So the class is tasked with deciding what they would like to do as a class business. And so they came up with this idea and their job is to plan and execute it.
The goal was to make a profit through the event to fund the final venture of the class.
“They can apply for a grant for some startup costs,” Gray said. “The funds from the dueling pianos will be where they can get those funds from.”
If any other funds remain after these grants have been distributed, students will invest those funds back into the program, Gray said.
The students are still calculating the profits from the weekend’s event, she said.
And it’s definitely a profit this time, according to Gray.
“It was amazing,” she said of Saturday’s event. “The students did a fantastic job of organizing it and planning it and the community came out and they were just a great support. It was really an awesome event.”
As the program’s facilitator, Gray said she was proud of what the students had accomplished.
“They have been planning this event since probably October,” she said. “They’ve been planning the event for probably three months and so to see all their planning actually work out as smoothly as it did — it was very impressive.”
The program is largely driven by the seven student participants, all of whom helped make the dueling pianos event happen. They did everything for Saturday’s event — from large tasks like tracking down sponsors and arranging contracts with vendors to smaller but still important tasks such as ordering breadsticks and helping to clean up afterwards.
“My job as facilitator is just to kind of poke holes and help them figure out and navigate through things,” Gray said. “But it’s really their job. So they do everything … It’s all of their vision and so I think just seeing what they’ve been talking about for three months actually come to life and happen and have people there that enjoyed themselves — it was just a very overwhelming yet rewarding experience for them. The students were just thrilled.”
There are four participants from Abilene, one from Hope, one from Herington and one from Chapman.
One of these students is Abilene High School Junior Grant Waite.
He recalls one moment from Saturday night.
“We were just standing there enjoying the event — I don’t even remember what song was playing — but there was a song playing that everyone knew and we just kind of stood back and watched everyone have fun,” Waite said. “I thought that was the coolest moment, to me. It was like, all our hard work and stuff that we did was just — you could just see it out there in front of us.”
A lot of effort and planning lead up to that moment, but it was all worth it to him.
“I think it was spectacular,” Waite said.
The only thing that went wrong the entire time was a picture frame breaking early in the evening, he said.
“If that’s the biggest thing that happened, it went incredibly well,” Waite said. “I was not expecting that. And so it was nice that it went so well, so that we could enjoy it too.”
He estimates the event raised between $5,000 and $6,000 for the CEO program after expenses, though the count has not been completed yet.
“It is an amazing program,” Waite said of Dickinson County CEO. “One reason that I wanted to do this was I thought it would look good on my college resume. As I look back on it now and we’re only halfway through the year, it’s like — this is the best class I’ve ever taken and I guarantee that any student that takes this class would not regret it.”
