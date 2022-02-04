December 2021 was the 10th driest December in Kansas history since the National Weather Service started tracking 127 years ago. While Dickinson County has mostly just been abnormally dry, extreme drought has grown in the southwest corner of the state and is spreading.
The U.S. Drought Monitor categorizes drought with five levels: D0 abnormally dry, D1 moderate drought, D2 severe drought, D3 extreme drought and D4 exceptional drought. Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor’s Feb. 3 Kansas Map created by Curtis Riganti, author for the National Drought Mitigation Center, Morton and Stanton counties are entirely in the extreme drought area. Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark, Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Comanche and Finney counties are partly in the extreme drought area. Dickinson County is mostly in an abnormally dry area, with a northern part in a moderate drought area.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has been tracking droughts across the country since 2000. According to their data tables for Kansas, the monitor recorded the start of the extreme drought in Kansas at the beginning of November with a cumulative percent area of 0.6 percent. Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 maps, the percentage jumped from 0.98 percent to 2.45 percent.
As of the Feb. 3 map, 88.75 percent of Kansas is experiencing a drought D0 and D4. 62.21 percent of the state is experiencing a drought between D1 and D4. 16.54 percent of the state is experiencing a drought between D2 and D4. 5.9 percent of the state is experiencing a drought between D3 and D4. 0 percent of the state is experiencing a D4 drought.
As for the rest of the country, the western side of the country has also been experiencing extreme droughts in some areas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s U.S. Feb. 3 Map. Parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisana, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and California are also experiencing an extreme drought. Parts of Oregon, Nevada, Montana, New Mexico and Oklahoma are experiencing an exceptional drought.
The eastern side of the country, however, is generally in no danger of drought, according to the U.S. drought map and James Cuellar, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Wichita, Kansas, Office.
Cuellar said Wichita only received one-hundredth of an inch of precipitation in December, and the same level of dryness is occurring around Kansas. What led to the extreme drought areas are the consecutive months of November, December and January 2022 being all dry months, he said.
The trend of a lack of precipitation has continued until the snowstorm Feb. 2. The effects of the snow on the drought all depend on the amount and “liquid equivalent” of that snow, Cuellar said.
“If we get a dry snow at, let’s say, six inches, maybe that’s the equivalent of two-tenths of an inch of rain,” Cuellar said.
Winter is an especially dry time of the year because the lower angle of the sun causes less evaporation, which leads to less precipitation, Cuellar said.
The map results of how the snow affected the drought will be in the monitor’s Feb. 10 map. In the monitor’s “National Drought Summary for February 1, 2022,” however, the summary states the heavy snow in the extreme drought areas led to “small improvements.” in southwestern Kansas.
“You may see not necessarily a reduction of it, but maybe just a stoppage in the progression, just because we need probably a little more than this in order to really put a dent in reducing the drought,” Cuellar said.
Cuellar said a La Niña weather pattern is responsible for the dry winter. According to the National Ocean Service, under their ocean facts tab on their website, “During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia. Off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward.” La Niña also typically causes droughts in the southern United States. The warm weather equivalent of La Niña is El Niño.
“It’s something that could potentially correct itself in the next year or so as we get out of La Niña,” Cuellar said. “There are certain weather patterns that happen periodically over a certain number of years. We just tend to have these dry/wet weather patterns during the winter months that can exacerbate or reduce drought conditions.”
Extreme droughts appear in Kansas about every 5-7 years, said Cuellar.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has lists of effects compiled at each level of drought for each state based on what droughts have caused in that state historically. For Kansas, “cattle sales are high; emergency grazing is opened; corn and wheat crops fail; pasture conditions are poor. Major infestation of locusts occurs; quail and pheasant populations are reduced; trees are stressed. Emergency water supplies are needed; river levels are low; municipal water restrictions are implemented,” according to the monitor’s website.
