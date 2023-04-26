Editor’s Note: This is part two of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
Methamphetamine is one of the world’s most addictive substances and addiction can happen in the blink of an eye, as Haley Gladden, 23, learned.
She had a daughter at 16 and wanted to immediately graduate, which she did. She then moved from Nebraska to Kansas.
“My first ever serious boyfriend, he was 35 and was addicted to (meth),” Gladden said. “I made a joke one day in front of him and then, the next thing I knew, I was in the basement getting high.”
That day she spent eight hours on a punching bag in the garage and was completely unaware of the passage of time, until she felt like she needed to get high again.
She was 18 years old at the time, and from that point her life began spiraling out of control.
“There were lot of abusive relationships, but that comes with the lifestyle,” she said. “There is no healthy relationship in that kind of world.”
While the meth put much of her life in a tailspin, there was one thing she had full control over — her then 3-year-old child. Even through the fog of the drugs, one thing was clear.
“I gave my daughter up for adoption because, the lifestyle that I was living, I knew it was not for her,” Gladden said. “She didn't deserve that type of lifestyle ever. When I got pregnant with her, I told everybody that she was gonna be the broken link in the chain. Everything that I learned while growing up and I've seen, I told everybody that she was going to be completely different.”
Gladden grew up an, “army brat,” a lifestyle she described as, “hosh-posh.”
“My mom and dad didn't use,” she said. “In a way of course, behind closed doors, there were different things I'd seen, abusive wise.”
Gladden signing the adoption paperwork is when it hit her — just how far out of control her life was. But, rather than pulling her out of addiction, it made it worse.
“It was just a downward spiral after that,” she said. “The family that I gave her up for adoption for kept her away the last couple of years because they knew it was in her best interest, and I was okay with that.”
While she was okay with her daughter being in a safe and loving environment, she was not okay with where her life was going, but was helpless in stopping it. Her wake-up call wasn’t one single event. It was a slow building of realization to what her life had become.
“Self-harm comes in a lot of forms,” she said. “There’s self-harm with cutting. There’s self-harm with drinking and using drugs. I was bouncing from relationship to relationship to relationship. I didn't know who I was anymore — my morals and everything. When I couldn't look at myself in the mirror anymore, is when I realized I needed to change something.”
It was all the little things that started adding up to her. She wasn’t speaking to her daughter on the phone every day; her boyfriend was in prison; she couldn’t keep a job; and her relationship with her family was strained. But most of all, she didn’t recognize who she was anymore.
“I had nothing,” she said. “We had a really close-knit family before I got addicted. But once I was addicted, you could physically see that I was on something. They wouldn't talk to me the same. They didn't trust me. My mom always had my back, but she was never an enabler. It was strange to see people that are your family turned into strangers.”
Gladden had crossed the threshold of an “us” to a “them.”
“There’s a tendency to think, ‘There’s us and there’s them,’” said Patti O’Malley, who started The Cedar House, a women’s sober living facility. “The addicts look at the addiction population, the people they’ve been hanging with, their fellow addicts and think, ‘This is my community.’ Those who don’t use are ‘them.’ Then the people who have never had a problem or struggled with drugs look at the addict and say, ‘It’s them.’
The Cedar House is one of the outside agencies that works with drug court participants. It gives women who are addicted a place to go to be around people who have experienced the same struggles they are going through.
Time to turn life around
Gladden had racked up three felony charges, was on probation, and more than ready to kick her addiction. Her probation officer did a risk assessment to determine if she was a good candidate for a new program in Dickinson County — drug court.
The risk assessment measures the likelihood the person will take the program seriously. The efforts she had already put forth worked in her favor.
“They kind of hand selected me out of people to participate in this,” Gladden said. “I’m one of the first females actually on drug court.”
She’s been drug free for more than a year now, but that did not happen without challenges. The first thing she said she had to learn was, “How to be okay with myself alone.”
Drug court has helped her learn some of the coping skills she lacked before. In the structured program accountability became central but there were people there to help her through every step.
“They broke everything down,” Gladden said. “They took everything away from me at first, in the first two stages of drug court — curfew, who I was hanging around with, reporting daily. It was very much structured, they broke everything down to now rebuild it up. So that puts stability into my life, accountability into my life.”
What makes drug court successful is not just being told what rules to follow, rather the sense of belonging and having people who truly care about the outcome, she said.
“These people have a very special place in my heart,” she said. “They showed me tough love, but also tender love because what they're doing is all out of love. If they didn't love every individual that they put in drug court, they wouldn't waste their time, effort or resources on us.”
She credits drug court for helping her retake possession of her own life before it was too late.
“Something that I'm very grateful for is that drug court’s been able to provide for me the foundational stability on how to become an adult again,” she said. “Because I did start using at such an early age, it was kind of like … I rewired my brain to think this is my life. I'm kind of glad that I started my addiction at an early age, if that makes sense, because it's hard for me to see people that are still in their 60s, you know, 30s and 40s still living that kind of lifestyle.”
Putting her addiction behind her, Gladden said she is looking forward to the rest of her life. She has mended the relationship with her family and has been able to be part of her daughter’s life again.
She is close to her mother and likes being able to talk to her sisters about “normal sister things,” she said. “They can’t talk to a stranger about certain things, and that’s what I had become to them.”
Her enrollment in drug court also opened the door to her being able to resume a relationship with her daughter, who lives in Nebraska. Her daughter is growing up knowing who she is, and Gladden said she will know the story of why she was given up for adoption.
“I feel like she deserves to know,” she said. “We did have three years together and I know psychological wise they say kids don't remember anything before the age of five. I want her to know there's a reason her mom gave her up for adoption. It wasn't because I didn't love her. It wasn't because I couldn't handle it. I couldn't handle the life I was living, and I knew she deserved way better than me being focused primarily on going and getting high. I needed to work on mom before I could work on being a mom.”
Gladden is making plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work. She hopes to use that degree and her experience to help at-risk youth and to educate people about addiction.
“Addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful,” she said.
