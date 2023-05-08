Editor’s Note: This is part four of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
The day Caleb Woodcox slammed his motorcycle into a deer resulting in multiple injuries was the day he had his wake-up call — the drugs had to stop.
While lying in a hospital bed with a plate and 10 screws in his neck and a broken hand, he had time to contemplate where his life was going.
“I thought this wasn't worth losing my life over,” he said. He was just planning to go to Salina, get his drugs and get back home when the accident happened. “If I wouldn't have been going to get that it never would have happened,” he said.
Caleb was already on probation for an earlier drug arrest when, during a traffic stop he was found with paraphernalia in his car.
He was put on probation at first but after breaking his foot thought he could just skip his mandatory probation meeting. Subsequently Caleb was picked up again, reinstated and put back on probation.
“I had the motorcycle accident and think it was kind of a maybe God telling me I needed to change my life as well,” he said.
However, a 12-year addiction to meth isn’t something a person can simply change. The accident happened in August 2021. It would still be almost a year before he had the tools he needed to change his life.
Once again, he didn’t report for probation. Like previously the probation was revoked and reinstated — nothing had changed.
“I just kind of quit caring, quit reporting,” he said. “My probation had been revoked. I finally got picked up and I'm doing 42 days in jail. And then they came at me with this drug court offer. This was my last straw; it was this or 24 months in prison.”
He said deep down he knew he could do better and was ready to try — maybe this drug court thing was the answer; if nothing else, it was worth a shot.
That chance is what Caleb needed. Drug court holds him more accountable than probation ever did. But it’s not for everyone, he said. Those who succeed are the ones who have had their wake-up call and are ready to change their lives.
“You really gotta want to do better in this drug court thing,” he said. “There's just so much accountability in drug court that it makes you want to be a better person and helps you be a better person. Whether it be just the daily (urine analysis) or knowing that you got that foundation behind you to help you do better and everyone wants to see you do better. Before there really wasn't no one wanting me to do better, than maybe just my mom, but apparently [at the time] that wasn't enough for me.”
His mother, Brenda Woodcox, said the years watching her son’s life get consumed by drugs was hard.
“You can try and do everything,” she said. “Take them to every appointment that they've got, every probation meeting, every drug rehab place — and you can just hope for the best. As much as you want it for the person, the person has to want to change and want to do better.”
Now, at age 32, Caleb is starting his adult life over — clean and free of drugs, with his mother by his side.
Although his 20s were spent in a fog of meth, he remembers the day it all started.
“We were just sitting in my friend's basement … I’d smoked weed before and I'm like, ‘Oh, it can’t be much different than just smoking weed,’ and before you know it, it went all downhill from there,” he said. “I called myself a functioning addict at one time but I really wasn't functioning.”
He was holding down a job at Don’s Tires and said in hindsight he knew he wasn’t doing the best job he could have.
“These guys have stuck by my side for four years now and have helped me pull through it and gave me many chances,” he said. “Don [Nebelsick, owner of Don’s Tire] has seen me at my bottom and now he seen me at my top and I appreciate the support they've given me as well and the chances.”
The support, which he now recognizes, also encourages him to stay on the right path. The idea of disappointing those who have put so much faith into him and has helped him so much, is a difficult thought.
No matter how strong the desire, kicking an addiction is not easy. Caleb has attended drug court since July 2022. He’s had a couple of “hiccups” since then, he said. But, he passed his 100-day clean mark in mid-March.
The most difficult part of his recovery is staying away from the places he used to go to and the people he hung out with.
“You got to totally surround yourself around new people,” he said. “Staying away from those old negative people was probably the hardest part.”
His therapy includes work, which he said has saved him. He works six days a week and goes to Central Kansas Foundation, an addiction treatment center, and Narcotics Anonymous.
“The groups that I go to kind of introduced me to some new people,” he said. “Other than that, I really just try to keep to myself and work as much as possible.”
When he’s not working, he is finding healthy activities to immerse himself in, like riding his motorcycle and fishing.
Where his life is now, he credits drug court, which isn’t exactly what he had expected it to be.
“I thought, honestly, that I was gonna get away with a little bit more than what they hold you accountable for,” he said. “I thought it was going to be like probation. Maybe to see him once a week and then the rest of the week just do whatever. But that first week it was like, ‘Whoa, this is like a full-time job.” But the more you put in and the further you get in, the more it becomes easier. It’s definitely the accountability, just making sure you're involved in it makes it easier because it becomes like you’re walking instead of stumbling.”
Watching her son pull himself out of addiction to a thriving young man with a future has left Brenda smiling and feeling proud of Caleb. When he started in the program, she didn’t allow herself expectations.
“I had reached a point with Caleb where I was like, ‘You’re on your own. You figure this whole life thing out because I’m done,” Brenda said.
After Caleb was accepted in the program, Brenda started learning about it. While drug court gives the participants the tools they need to find sobriety, the tools do no good if the person doesn’t use them.
“I'm so glad that he was accepted into it, because I don't think he would have ever gotten the direction and the responsibility on his own,” she said. “Drug court’s a good thing if you want to be a better person and want to not do drugs anymore.”
