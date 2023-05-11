Ryan Stark, Gary Mitchell stand in front of Stark’s sprayer

Ryan Stark, right, and Gary Mitchell, left, stand in front of Stark’s sprayer. Stark bought the pre-owned sprayer this year. 

 Ed Boice

Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.

Ryan Stark recently acquired hundreds of acres to add to his farm north of Solomon. He’s buying the land from Gary Mitchell, former Dickinson County Farm Bureau Board member. Not only is the price per acre about five times what Mitchell paid for it, but Stark is relying on a profitable crop this year despite the Kansas’ drought lingering. Last year Stark had to turn to his crop insurance to make up for his crop’s low profits. If markets continue to suffer, however, interest rates for purchases will rise.

 

