The Reflector-Chronicle published a story Feb. 4 titled “Dry winter causes extreme drought to creep into Kansas,” covering the growing drought in Kansas. Comparing the Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 U.S. Drought Monitor maps, the drought in Kansas is not growing. The areas in a drought, however, have become drier.
Technically, the drought has shrunk in Kansas. According to the Feb. 3 map, 88.75 percent of the state experienced some kind of drought between the lowest level D0, abnormally dry, and highest level D4, exceptional drought. 11.25 percent of the state was not experiencing any drought.
According to the Feb. 17 map, 85.82 percent of the state is experiencing some kind of drought between the D0 and D4, and 14.18 percent of the state is not experiencing any drought. The eastern part of the state is not experiencing any drought.
The area of D3, extreme drought, in the state has almost stayed the same, from 5.9 percent Feb. 3 to 5.89 percent Feb. 17. There are 11 counties in the extreme drought area. The counties are Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark, Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Comanche, Finney, Morton and Stanton.
D1, moderate drought, and D2, severe drought, have expanded. According to the Feb. 3 map, 62.21 percent of the state is experiencing between a D1 and D4 level drought. The Feb. 17 map shows 70.11 percent of the state is experiencing between a D1 and D4 level drought. The D1 area has grown in the northern central area of the state.
In Dickinson County, the D1 has grown more into the county from the north. Abilene now sits along the border of the D1/D0 area, and Solomon is in the D1 area.
For the D2 area, the Feb. 3 map shows 16.54 percent of the state is experiencing between a D2 and D4 level drought. According to the Feb. 17 map, the percentage rose to 25.7 percent. The D2 area has grown in the northwestern and stretched from the southern half into the central area of Kansas.
There is no D4, exceptional drought, in Kansas currently.
With each drought map of the country the U.S. Drought Monitor releases, asummary of what is occurring in the major regions of the country is published.
“Moderate drought (D1) was degraded to severe drought (D2) across central Kansas and merged with ongoing D2 in southwest Kansas, based on 120-day SPI (Standard Precipitation Index) and soil moisture indicators,” reads the High Plains section of the summary. “Since a 1-category degradation was made the previous week across northern Kansas and eastern Nebraska, these areas remained status quo this week given the time of year when worsening conditions are slower to be realized in terms of impacts.”
The Feb. 3 map was created by the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Author Curtis Riganti the Feb. 15 map was created by the Climate Prediction Center’s Meteorologist Brad Pugh.
December 2021 was the 10th driest December in Kansas history since the National Weather Service started tracking 127 years ago.
