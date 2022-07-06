Dickinson County residents needing to renew their driver’s licenses can do so at the county treasurer’s office by appointment or they can renew online using the iKan app.
For people who want to renew their license in person, the process is lengthy – which is the reason the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office no longer takes walk-ins.
“We schedule every 30 minutes because it takes at least 20 minutes if there’s no problems, but the state’s program we use is not an easy one to work and the system goes down quite often, so we’re dealing with all those problems,” said Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern.
Renewals also can be done online through the iKan app, which is available for both android and Apple products.
By using the online app, drivers can renew at a time that’s convenient for them.
A third option also exists for those interested in visiting a full-service office, located in Salina or Junction City.
Kansas drivers can renew their licenses within six months before the expiration date.
CDL license renewals can only be processed at a full-service driver’s license station.
Renewing at the courthouse
Kansas drivers who wish to renew their license in person must call the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office at (785) 263-3231 for an appointment.
The cost to renew a driver’s license varies depends on the classification and whether or not it’s a six-year or four-year renewal, Hern said.
Kansas counties have the option to add an extra surcharge (Dickinson County charges $4) to help compensate the counties for the supplies that staff need to issue the license.
Issuing driver’s licenses is a state function, but it’s a service that Kansas counties have taken on.
“The state doesn’t pay us anything to issue licenses for them,” Hern said, noting it’s one of many services county treasurer’s offices do that is not reimbursed.
The Kansas County Treasurer’s Association was seeking the passage of a bill which would have instituted a flat fee to help compensate counties for some of the costs involved with doing the state’s work. Unfortunately, that bill did not advance during the last legislative session.
“It was very disappointing that bill did not go through,” Hern said. “So, we use county tax dollars to pay for the services we’re doing for the state.”
Drivers must provide proof of identity, their social security number and documents showing proof of permanent residence. A list of acceptable documents is available on the iKan app or Kansas Department of Revenue website.
Those renewing at the courthouse also must pass a vision check, Hern said. If they do not pass the in-office vision test, they must visit an eye doctor. Once they have the proper forms from the doctor, drivers can take the forms to a full-service driver’s license office in Salina or Junction City. The Dickinson County Treasurer’s Department cannot take those forms.
Real ID
Kansans who plan to enter federal buildings or fly will need to have a Real ID, effective in May 2023, Hern said. To obtain a Real ID, Kansans must bring their certified birth certificate, certified marriage license or current passport, Social Security card and two documents to prove their permanent address.
Renewing online
Drivers can renew their licenses online using the iKan app if they meet the following criteria:
* You are a United States citizen
* You currently have a valid Kansas license
* You have had a vision test in Kansas in the last 12 months
* You are not a registered offender
* You do not have ignition interlock
* You are between the ages of 21 and 64
* You did not complete your last renewal online
The iKan app can also be used to renew motor vehicle registration, pay property taxes or order vital records like birth certificates, marriage or divorce information and death certificates.
For more information about Kansas driver’s license renewals and other services, call the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office at (785) 263-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.