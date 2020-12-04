The Dickinson County Health Department will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 outside the Armory building at 1009 NW 8th, north of Sterl Hall.
Those attending should enter from the south on Sterl Lane.
The reason for the testing is because of an expected uptick in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday, said John Hultgren, Dickinson County Health Department director.
The testing is available to Dickinson County residents and those who work in Dickinson County, whether they are symptomatic or not, Hultgren said while visiting commissioners Thursday during work session.
People who want to get tested can go to the Dickinson County Health Department website and fill out paperwork ahead of time. The paperwork was not yet available online Thursday afternoon, but should be available soon, said County Administrator Brad Homman.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, rigors (shaking), malaise (don’t feel well), sore throat, myalgia (body aches/pains), new decreased smell or taste, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea without an alternate more likely diagnosis, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath).
For people currently in quarantine because of a close contact with a positive case, a negative test does not release them from quarantine, according to a press release from the health department.
Coronavirus vaccines
Pfizer pharmaceuticals’ coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Kansas within the next week or so. The state of Kansas will receive a little more than 24,000 doses that will be distributed to counties based on population, Hultgren said.
For Dickinson County that would mean the county would receive about 200 doses — a number that will not go far.
“That won’t even get all our healthcare providers,” Hultgren said.
The first tier of people to be vaccinated will be healthcare workers, with the second tier going to the older population living in nursing facilities.
Next down the line will be those over age 65 and people with pre-existing conditions, then out to the general population possibly by March, Hultgren said.
A different vaccine, made by Moderna, a small biotechnology company, is also expected to be available in coming weeks, but even fewer doses will be available.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require two doses.
Assuming the county only receives 200 doses the first go-round, only 100 people can be inoculated initially so a second dose can be saved back and administered 21 days later.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked about side effects.
Hultgren said it’s being reported people are experiencing more side effects after taking the second dose, but basically those symptoms are similar to a flu shot.
Besides the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, other companies are also working on their own versions.
Homman noted that it’s exciting to finally have a vaccine becoming available. It’s a positive step the county has been looking forward to for months.
“Now our goal is to get it out to the people as best we can,” Hultgren said.
Quarantine guidelines
Hultgren briefly reported on new CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines that shorten the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days or down to seven with a negative test.
However, he noted the state of Kansas is leaving that up to the county to opt in or out. As of Thursday morning, it was not known how it would affect Dickinson County.
Hultgren said the decision is pretty much left up to the county health officer and Dr. Brian Holmes has “tended to be more conservative.”
Because of recent case spikes, the state has helped county personnel out when dealing with some COVID cases.
“The hiccup for us, if we stick with the current guidelines, and we send some to the state — If we do 14 days and the state does seven to 10 then we’ll have some residents in the county being under different sets of rules,” Hultgren said.
“It also creates problems county-to-county if we are at 14 (days quarantine) and they are seven to 10. It’s going to be confusing,” he added.
Reducing the quarantine time is something the general public would like, Hultgren said, because people can return to work or school sooner.
However, as of Thursday, Dickinson County’s quarantine time is yet to be determined.
“I hope by the end of the week we’ll know something,” Hultgren added.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
