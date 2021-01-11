In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and federal holiday, a day of service is being planned in Abilene.
On Monday Jan. 18, 2021 a free noon meal will be assembled and delivered to homes of senior citizens wanting to receive one.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and meals will be assembled at the Abilene Senior Center, 100 N. Elm. Volunteers will begin delivering at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Seniors who would like a meal delivered should call (785) 263-2498 and leave a name, address and phone number by Thursday, Jan. 14.
The menu is homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffin, fruit and cookie.
Those who would like to volunteer are asked to call Jackie at the same number listed above.
“MLK Day” is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.
