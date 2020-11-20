Dr. Cayle Goertzen, a family medicine physician at Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC), will be leaving Abilene and HHCC after Jan. 31, 2021.
He will continue to see patients through the end of January.
Memorial Health System also announced Dr. Kimmy Hinman, a family medicine physician, will be joining the team at Heartland Health Care Clinic this coming July.
In the meantime, HHCC will continue to utilize additional physician coverage through Docs Who Care, a group who have helped provide coverage for HHCC in the past.
Memorial Health System is working diligently to recruit additional family medicine physicians.
