Easton Bartley, left, and Cayne Taylor, along with other members of the Abilene Baseball Club, assisted Abilene Forward with the seventh week of working to spruce up Abilene’s downtown area Saturday morning. A group from Abilene Forward has been working for the past seven Saturday mornings to clean up trash and weeds from city sidewalks, streets and alleys. It’s been so successful that the program may continue, said Elizabeth Weese, Abilene Forward coordinator.
