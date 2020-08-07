There are a couple fixes to downtown Abilene’s flooding issues, well more like 700 acres, but they are not cheap.
Mark Bachamp with Olson Associates told the Abilene City Commission at a study session Monday the bill would be between over $15 million or over $20.5 million, depending on the plan.
And that is more than the city can afford at this time.
Bachamp in his report gave options to handle a 10-year rainstorm.
A 10-year rainstorm has a 10 percent probability of occurring in any given year.
The issue is the 54 inch pipe that carries storm water from the 700 acres and downtown to the Smoky Hill River.
When First Street was reconstructed, a 72-inch storm drain was installed but because it connects to the 54 inch drain, the water gets backed up.
“We developed a project to assist you in working a CIP (capital improvement plan) for the future and also the possibility of looking at other sources of funding for this,” Bachamp told the commissioners.
The recommended plan is an underground storm drain through the city limits and then a drainage channel.
The project starts at northeast Fourth and Brady streets and runs south to the river.
Bachamp said part of the 54 inch pipe was located, based on the experience of Public Works Director Lon Schrader’s experience of the pipe collapsing.
“There is no record of that being in an easement,” he said.
He said an underground storm drain would cost $20.5 million plus the cost of establishing easements.
Bachamp said a big cost is running a storm drain under the railroad tracks.
He recommended however, underground drain to south of the railroad tracks and then an open channel to the river. That channel would be 15 feet wide open and the water would be about 5-1/2 foot deep.
That drops the cost down to $15.7 million plus the cost of easements.
“It’s more maintainable having an open ditch than having a structure underground,” he said.
The channel would have a concrete bottom.
“Since everything is so flat, we want to be able to have something that you can maintain an elevation and maintain the low flow in that channel. That way you can get in and clean it, and keep it maintained,” he said. “But that is going to take a lot of real estate.”
Commissioner Dee Marshall asked about the cost of a longer term 25-year or 50-year flood.
Bachamp said that could be looked into.
Commissioner Jane Foltz said the city of Abilene has been having 10-year floods about every two years.
“I think there needs to be a plan for those that come after us,” Foltz said. “We as a staff have to see how it is to be funded.”
She said it will probably take a bond issue.
“Marcus (Rothchild) and I have talked about it. How are we going to fund this?” she said of the city’s finance director. “It has to be correctly done over a span of time. And we have to figure out, when do we begin?”
Mayor Chris Ostermann agreed.
“We need to put this on our calendar. It’s expensive,” she said. “We need to look at it and be aggressive.”
“There needs to be a plan. We can’t keep kicking this down the road,” Foltz said.
“This affects every citizen because this affects our downtown,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall.
Foltz agreed the 700 acres covers a large portion of the population of Abilene.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
