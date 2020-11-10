An anchor of the Abilene downtown business community is under new ownership.
Nicole and Ryan Hall recently purchased Tossed n Sauced Pizza from Carrie Sprouse and her husband Will.
The Tossed n Sauced has been an Abilene business for decades in its familiar location at the corner of Third Street and Cedar Street in the heart of downtown Abilene.
The Halls plan to continue the same ‘great menu that the area loves,” Nicole Hall said recently. She plans on creating a dine-in atmosphere so that people can hang out with their family and friends, enjoying the atmosphere and the food. She stated that they plan on adding TVs in the next couple of weeks, especially for the sports lovers.
“We have added boneless wings along with bone-in wings to our menu,” she said. “But we want to keep the same great pizza menu along with sandwiches and salads for lunch. We have recently added fountain drinks and we have a couple of tap beer offerings for our dine-in customers. We also offer two-liter Pepsi products along with our delivery menu items.”
Nicole, a Chapman area native, said she and Ryan are excited for the opportunity to continue the legacy of the Abilene business and they are happy to employ a staff of five at this time.
“I’m here everyday,” Nicole said. “Ryan comes in evenings and we have a great staff to serve our customers. Abilene has always been very receptive of Tossed n Sauced and we want that tradition to continue.”
COVID-19 has created challenges and concerns for small town businesses in 2020, but Nicole said the opportunity to continue this successful venture was too good to pass on and was something she had always wanted to do.
“I have always been active the community,” she said. “I grew up in 4-H in the Chapman area and have always been an active community member. Now my husband and I are raising our kids to be active county 4-Hers too.”
“Everybody loves Tossed n Sauced Pizza,” Nicole said. “We just want to see it continue and thrive in the business community. We know the challenges of the COVID but Abilene has really supported this restaurant so fantastically, especially with the delivery and carry out that will carry us through 2020 despite these challenges.
“The other thing we are really excited about is the restaurant does provide the opportunity to social distance as the booths have walls between them in every level of seating, with three levels of seating. We really felt strongly despite COVID, despite 2020 that this restaurant was still holding strong,” she said.
“It’s such a great location. I love the atmosphere,” she added. “Abilene really lives through their downtown and they feel so strongly about every aspect of it all and they greatly support their community. That is why Ryan and I are so happy about this opportunity. I love the atmosphere of having the three levels inside the business.”
Hall said the Abilene restaurant will undergo a new logo but will remain Tossed n Sauced Pizza while the Sprouses’ plan changes for the Chapman location with a new name and other features.
“We hope that as we get everything done that we want that people will be able to come in here and hang out and enjoy some wings, beer or a drink and watch your favorite team play on TV,” she said.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
