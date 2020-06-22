Property owners and tenants in Abilene’s downtown business district are reminded they are responsible for removing the weeds and grass which has grown in the sidewalk cracks in front of the business.
According to Abilene City Code:
“It shall be unlawful for any owner, agent, lessee, tenant, or other person occupying or having charge or control of any premises to permit weeds to remain upon said premises or any area between the property lines of said premises and the centerline of any adjacent street or alley, including but not specifically limited to sidewalks, streets, alleys, easements, rights-of-way, and all other areas, public or private. All weeds as hereinafter defined are hereby declared a nuisance and are subject to abatement as hereinafter provided.”
