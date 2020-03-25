The Community Foundation of Dickinson County held it’s second Donate Dickinson County Day last Friday which proved to be very successful.
Originally planned as an event to be held at the Elks Club, the Foundation staff made other arrangements due to the restrictions of public gatherings enacted by state and local government officials.
“Since we are located in an old bank building which had a drive-thru teller window, we simply adapted,” stated Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “Allowing people to drive-thru and drop off donations.”
It was so successful, the Foundation is considering doing it this way again next year.
Donate Dickinson County Day is a yearly event to raise awareness of area non-profits and to help them grow their permanent endowed funds, which assists them with sustainability. This year $100,000 was available to be matched.
Local Abilene philanthropists, J.M. & Louise Frey, provided $50,000 toward the match, and the Community Foundation provided the other half. Over 320 donations were received by mail, online, or through the drive-thru, raising a total of $123,334.
“Non-profits were told we could match up to $5,000 per organization. We had eight organizations meet that goal. The other organizations will be matched dollar for dollar. All told, together we raised $195,481 for Dickinson County non-profits,” said Weese. “We are so very grateful for all who participated in making this second annual Donate Dickinson County Day a complete success.”
For more information about the Community Foundation of Dickinson Couty, call (785) 263.1863 or visit us online at www.communityfoundation.us.
